Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad

Saudi condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad

It decried any attempts to link Islam with terrorism

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 27 2020, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 15:23 ist
Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending the Prophet. Credit: AFP Photo

Saudi Arabia, birthplace of Islam, on Tuesday condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad and any attempts to link Islam with terrorism.

The statement by a foreign ministry official, carried on state media, did not refer to calls in some Muslim countries for a boycott of French products over images being displayed in France of the Prophet.

Saudi Arabia
Prophet Muhammed
Cartoons

