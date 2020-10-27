Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons offending Prophet Mohammad

Saudi Arabia, birthplace of Islam, on Tuesday condemned cartoons offending the Prophet Mohammad and any attempts to link Islam with terrorism.
The statement by a foreign ministry official, carried on state media, did not refer to calls in some Muslim countries for a boycott of French products over images being displayed in France of the Prophet.
Very few stories written about women: Tahira Kashyap
What happens to a planet near a white dwarf
Can fashion photography survive the Covid-19 pandemic?
No, mouthwash will not save you from the coronavirus
Same-sex marriage: A Papal shock to the Church
Why running won’t ruin your knees
DH Toon | Over-riding China the only way: RSS chief
The Lead: Saif Baidya on his film 'Noise of Silence'