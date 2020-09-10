Saudi-led coalition destroys 2 explosive-laden drones

Saudi-led coalition destroys two explosive-laden drones launched towards Najran

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Sep 10 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 10:23 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards the Saudi Arabian city of Najran, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed another drone launched by Houthis towards Najran.

The coalition has reported repeated Houthi drone attacks this month.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The war has killed more than 1,00,000 people, and left 80 per cent of the population reliant on aid and millions on the brink of famine, according to humanitarian organisations. 

Saudi-led coalition
Yemen
explosives
Houthis

