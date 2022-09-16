SOC Summit Live: PM Modi arrives in Samarkand, expected to meet Putin, Xi

The SCO -- established in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions -- will bring together Xi and Putin, as well as leaders from India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and other ex-Soviet Central Asian countries. Track the latest news and updates from the summit on DH!
China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution -source
Chinese leader Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of states at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's Covid-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government told Reuters on Friday.
Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic, is attending a meeting this week of the China- and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.
China's Xi to meet Iran President Raisi at regional summit: state media
Chinese President Xi Jinping will have his first face-to-face discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, state media reported.
"On the morning of September 16, President Xi Jinping will meet with Iranian President Raisi in Samarkand," Chinese broadcaster CCTV said, announcing the meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan.
Putin acknowledges China's concerns over Ukraine in sign of friction
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he understoodChina's Xi Jinping hadconcernsabout the situation inUkraine, a surpriseacknowledgementoffrictionwith Beijingoverthe war after a week of stunning Russian losses on the ground.
Since Russia's invasion,Chinahas trod a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.
"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to theUkrainecrisis," Putin told Xi at their first meeting since the war began.
"We understand your questions andconcernabout this. During today's meeting, we will of course explain our position."
Xi did not mentionUkrainein his public remarks, nor was it mentioned in a Chinese readout of their meeting, which took place in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of a regional summit.
Fireworks in Samarkand ahead of SCO Heads of State Summit
Modi-Xi talk speculations reach crescendo as PM arrives for SCO summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday travelled to Samarkand in Uzbekistanto attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO),amidcontinuedspeculation overthe possibility ofa bilateral meeting between him and President Xi Jinping on the sideline of the conclave.
