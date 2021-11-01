Several passengers injured as trains collide in England

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 01 2021, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 09:25 ist
Police and emergency services personnel work at the site where two trains collided near Salisbury, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo

Several passengers were injured after two trains collided in southern England on Sunday, official sources said.

Local media talked of around a dozen walking wounded.

"We are currently at the scene of the train accident, involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury," local police tweeted.

A spokesperson for the national Network Rail company said the last carriage of one of the trains was derailed after hitting an object as it exited a tunnel near Salisbury station, before being rear-ended by the second train.

The accident happened around 7 pm (1900 GMT), involving a train from London's Waterloo Station and a Bristol train.

"There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders," the spokesperson said

Transport police reported that a centre had been opened to receive the injured.

Transport Minister Grant Shapps announced an enquiry into the accident.

"We need to understand how this happened to prevent" a repeat in the future, he said on Twitter.

