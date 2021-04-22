Singapore, Hong Kong hope to announce travel bubble soon

Singapore, Hong Kong to announce travel bubble soon

Singapore and Hong Kong said on Thursday that they hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble between the two cities would start soon, but no date had been fixed.

Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau told Reuters that Singapore and Hong Kong were having advanced discussions regarding the air travel bubble and that the government would make an announcement "as soon as practicable".

