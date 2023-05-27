Singaporean Indian jailed for quarrel with live-in girlfriend

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to a month’s jail on Friday for throwing a 1-kg metal birdcage at his live-in girlfriend following a quarrel over the upkeep of one of their pet dogs.

The 42-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to one count of acting rashly without concern for the personal safety of others, and one count of criminal intimidation.

Another three charges of similar nature were taken into consideration during sentencing, TODAY newspaper reported.

The lovers' quarrel turned violent when Vicnesvaran Jagadisan lost his temper and threw a metal birdcage that weighed 1kg at his girlfriend. She reported it to police.

In a separate incident before this, he threatened to "break her face" in front of a police officer, after she reported him to the police for stealing from her.

He and his 39-year-old girlfriend, Lakshmi Karthiga Subramaniam are now no longer a couple.

Representing Vicnesvaran, defence lawyer Dhanaraj James Selvaraj told the court that the former couple had a "tumultuous relationship" and since breaking up with Lakshmi, Vicnesvaran has moved out of their jointly rented apartment so that he can "move on with his life".

Selvaraj urged the court to consider the rocky relationship that the two had, which ultimately led to the argument, and to "show mercy" by imposing a fine.

In delivering his sentence, Magistrate Lewis Tan noted and accepted the history of their relationship, but said that he "cannot discount" the violence displayed to the victim and the "blatant disregard" for the law.

Anyone guilty of acting rashly or negligently to endanger human life could be fined up to SGD2,500 or jailed up to six months, or both.

Those guilty of criminal intimidation to cause grievous hurt could be jailed up to 10 years or fined, or both.