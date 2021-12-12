Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Turkey

Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Turkey

Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the largest city of Istanbul

Reuters
Reuters, Istanbul,
  • Dec 12 2021, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 07:20 ist
Representative image Credit: iStock photo

The first six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying on Saturday by state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the largest city of Istanbul, but none of those affected needed hospital treatment, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported Koca as saying.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Turkey
Istanbul
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
World news

What's Brewing

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

What a season it’s been for Formula 1

A thousand 'cuts': The great Karnataka corruption story

A thousand 'cuts': The great Karnataka corruption story

Deadliest tornado days in US history

Deadliest tornado days in US history

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

6-fold increase in child porn cases but no convictions

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Sterling scores 100th PL goal as Man City beat Wolves

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

Return-to-office plans turning ‘shybrid’ with delays

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

 