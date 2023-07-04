Six casualties in 'terrorist' car-ramming in Israel

Six casualties in 'terrorist' car-ramming in Israel's Tel Aviv

The motorist was 'neutralised' at the scene by a civilian first-responder

Reuters
Reuters, Tel Aviv,
  • Jul 04 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 17:03 ist
Israeli security personnel and medics work at the scene of a ramming attack in Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

A motorist caused six casualties in a ramming in Tel Aviv on Tuesday after carrying out a suspected stabbing attack, an Israeli police spokesperson said, calling the incident terrorism.

The motorist was "neutralised" at the scene by a civilian first-responder, the spokesperson told Israel's Army Radio.

Israel has been on alert for Palestinian attacks a day after launching a major military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Israel
Terrorist attack
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 