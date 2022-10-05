South Korea military apologises over failed missile, says warhead did not explode

South Korea's military apologised on Wednesday for causing residents to worry about a failed missile launch during its joint drill with the United States in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.
Also Read: US, South Korea fire missiles in response to North Korea's test fire over Japan
The military also said the warhead of the missile - the South Korean Hyunmoo-2 - did not explode.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube