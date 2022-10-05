South Korea military apologises over failed missile, says warhead did not explode

South Korea military apologises over failed missile

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Oct 05 2022, 08:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 10:22 ist
ATACMS firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea's east coast. Credit: AFP

South Korea's military apologised on Wednesday for causing residents to worry about a failed missile launch during its joint drill with the United States in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.

Also Read: US, South Korea fire missiles in response to North Korea's test fire over Japan

The military also said the warhead of the missile - the South Korean Hyunmoo-2 - did not explode. 

 

 

