South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions on North

South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Nov 18 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 11:06 ist
Yoon Suk-yeol. Credit: Reuters photo

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

South Korea
North Korea
Sanctions
World news

What's Brewing

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

 