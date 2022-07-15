Lanka court bars Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving country

Sri Lanka court bars former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  • Jul 15 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 18:03 ist

Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said.

Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.

World news
Sri Lanka
Mahinda Rajapaksa

