Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferry service from April

Sri Lanka, India to begin passenger ferries from April

Sri Lankan Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva said the opportunity would be open to any passenger ferry operator of both countries to run the service

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • Mar 26 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 22:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The much-delayed passenger ferry service between Sri Lanka and India is set to start by the end of April, Sri Lankan Civil Aviation Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva said on Sunday.

“On April 29, the ferry service between Karaikal and Kankesanthurai in port in Jaffna district would begin. Each passenger would be allowed a 100 kg baggage allowance at a very concessionary rate," the minister said.

De Silva said the opportunity would be open to any passenger ferry operator of both countries to run the service.

A passenger terminal is being built by the Sri Lanka Navy at Kankesanthurai.

The service would be a four-hour-long voyage, the Aviation Ministry here said.

World news
Sri Lanka
Colombo

