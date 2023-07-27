Sri Lanka releases 15 Indian fishermen days after President Wickremesinghe's visit to India

As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here on Thursday from Colombo, officials said.
The fishermen were arrested recently by the neighbouring country for alleged poaching and they were lodged in a prison.
Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport here, officials added.
The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.
