SL releases 15 Indian fishermen after Prez visits India

Sri Lanka releases 15 Indian fishermen days after President Wickremesinghe's visit to India

The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:39 ist
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters Photo

As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here on Thursday from Colombo, officials said.

The fishermen were arrested recently by the neighbouring country for alleged poaching and they were lodged in a prison.

Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport here, officials added.

The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.

