<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old dancer, Sudhindra, who was known for his participation in various reality shows, died in a horrific road accident after a canter truck collided with his broken-down car near Pemmanahalli village in Nelamangala taluk, Bangalore Rural district, police said.</p><p>The incident occurred on early Tuesday morning near Kemmanahalli. According to the Dabaspet traffic police, Sudhindra was on his way to his brother's house and had parked his vehicle on the roadside as it had developed a mechanical problem. He had stepped out of the car to inspect the issue and was reportedly speaking on his phone when a speeding canter coming from behind struck him.</p><p>The severity of the impact was fatal, with the canter's rear wheel running over his body, killing him instantly on the spot.</p><p>The canter driver, identified as Vedakumar, was immediately detained by the police.</p><p>Police suspect that the driver may have been sleepy at the time of the accident.</p><p>A case has been registered against the driver at the Dabaspet traffic police station under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including the possibility of driver fatigue and negligence.</p>