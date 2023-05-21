Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire agreement

Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of political parties supporting democratic rule, late on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the county's warring parties.

The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.

"We call for full commitment to Jeddah 'Declaration of Principles' and to the short-term ceasefire agreement as well as humanitarian arrangements" the FFC said in a statement.