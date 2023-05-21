Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire deal

Sudan’s political coalition welcomes ceasefire agreement

The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • May 21 2023, 06:40 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 06:40 ist
Unrest in Sudan. Credit: AFP Photo

Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition of political parties supporting democratic rule, late on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between the county's warring parties.

The Sudanese army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support forces signed an agreement on Saturday for a seven-day ceasefire as fighting that has plunged the country into chaos and displaced more than a million entered its sixth week.

"We call for full commitment to Jeddah 'Declaration of Principles' and to the short-term ceasefire agreement as well as humanitarian arrangements" the FFC said in a statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sudan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

 