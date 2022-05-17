Sweden, Finland to hand in NATO applications tomorrow

Sweden and Finland to hand in NATO applications on Wednesday, Swedish PM says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 21:18 ist
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (L) walks with Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Credit: AFP Photo

Sweden and Finland will on Wednesday hand in their respective applications to NATO to join the organisation, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Finland's parliament votes yes to NATO

"In Sweden and Finland we also agree to go hand in hand through this entire process and we will tomorrow together file the application," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.

Sweden
Finland
World news
World Politics
NATO

