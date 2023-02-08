Switzerland gives back 2,500-year-old sculpture to Peru

Switzerland gives back 2,500-year-old sculpture to Peru

The monolithic sculpture, which weighs almost 200 kg, was brought into Switzerland by truck in 2016

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Feb 08 2023, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 20:37 ist
The 2,500-year-old sculpture. Credit: AFP Photo/Handout/Swiss Culture Minister

The Swiss on Wednesday handed a large stone-carved head back to Peru, where it was sculpted around 2,500 years ago by one of the country's earliest civilisations, the culture office said.

The monolithic sculpture, which weighs almost 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds), was brought into Switzerland by truck in 2016 from Germany at the request of a German art dealer.

Switzerland's Federal Office of Culture (FOC) said in a statement that the sculpture had not been properly declared as a cultural property. It was later confiscated as there was "substantiated suspicion" it had been illegally taken from Peru.

FOC head Carine Bachmann presented the decorative stone sculpture to Peruvian ambassador Luis Alberto Castro Joo at the Basel-Weil am Rhein customs office, where the piece was discovered seven years ago.

After it was discovered, FOC specialists reviewed the piece and determined that the "2,500-year-old stone head from the pre-Hispanic Chavin culture (circa 1200 to 550 BC) originates in what is now Peru," Wednesday's statement said.

Read | Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

"That makes it a significant piece of cultural property that should have been declared as such when it was imported."

Peru is heavily affected by the plundering and destruction of archaeological sites.

And pre-Columbian pieces like the stone head returned Wednesday are among Peru's most endangered categories of cultural property, the FOC said.

Switzerland and Peru are both signatories of a 1970 UNESCO convention banning the illegal import and export of cultural property.

The two countries also signed a bilateral deal in 2016 to strengthen their cooperation on the issue.

"This restitution underlines the shared commitment of Switzerland and Peru to combating the illegal transfer of cultural property," the FOC said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Switzerland
Peru
antique collection
Sculpture
World news

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 