Today's Horoscope – January 23, 2026: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 22 January 2026, 19:03 IST
March 21 - April 20
ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20): Today, you may find yourself drawn to new challenges and opportunities for growth, particularly in the realm of property investments. Your insightful nature will prove invaluable in your interactions with others, fostering deeper connections and enriching your social circles. Lucky colour: Emerald green | Lucky number: 1
April 21 - May 21
TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21): Embrace your natural charisma to build new connections and strengthen existing relationships. While it is easy to get caught up in minor frustrations, try to maintain a calm demeanour, avoiding unnecessary arguments and confrontations, especially with colleagues. Lucky colour: Lilac | Lucky number: 4
May 22 - June 21
GEMINI (May 22 – Jun 21): A surge of mental energy fuels your mind today, allowing you to develop insightful ideas and devise effective plans. You can expect a positive flow of income, providing financial freedom to pursue your passions. However, be mindful of routines that may feel restrictive. Lucky colour: Chocolate | Lucky number: 7
June 22 - July 22
CANCER (Jun 22 – Jul 22): By allowing yourself to embrace the unexpected, you may discover new possibilities and perspectives. Be mindful of potential new romantic encounters, as they may not always align with your initial expectations. Lucky colour: Orange | Lucky number: 3
July 23 - August 21
LEO (Jul 23 – Aug 21): Take a moment to quiet your mind and resist the urge for constant stimulation. Pay close attention to your relationships, as underlying issues may require careful consideration and reassessment. Cultivate honesty and authenticity in your interactions. Lucky colour: Mustard | Lucky number: 9
August 22 - September 23
VIRGO (Aug 22 – Sept 23): Long-overdue recognition for your hard work may finally arrive. Family life flows smoothly, bringing peace and tranquillity. Avoid magnifying minor issues and adopt a more relaxed, adaptable approach. Steer clear of confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Corn yellow | Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23): Your love life is blooming today. Consider a romantic getaway or a quiet evening together. You may have been overly analytical or detached—now is the time to embrace a more emotional approach. Your innovative ideas appeal to your boss. Lucky colour: Indigo | Lucky number: 2
October 23 - November 21
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22): You are deeply devoted to your family and will go to great lengths to maintain harmony at home. A disagreement with a sibling may arise, but patience and understanding will help resolve the issue amicably. Lucky colour: Sapphire | Lucky number: 8
November 22 - December 21
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22): You may feel emotionally charged and on the verge of an outburst. It is crucial to release this energy in healthy ways. Yoga, meditation, workouts, or time in nature will help restore balance. Lucky colour: Silver | Lucky number: 4
December 23 - January 20
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20): Be open to new experiences, even if they seem daunting at first. Trying a new cuisine, taking a class, attending a workshop, or engaging with diverse people can be rewarding. Lucky colour: Purple | Lucky number: 7
January 21 - February 19
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19): Seek opportunities to connect with people who share your values and passions. Social events, online communities, or volunteering for meaningful causes can bring fulfilment. Lucky colour: Honey | Lucky number: 5
February 20 - March 20
PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20): Make time for creative activities, even if only for a few minutes each day. Trust your intuition and allow your creativity to guide your choices and actions. Lucky colour: Beige | Lucky number: 1
Amara Ramdev