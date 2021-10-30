Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' aimed at Damascus area

Syria state television said on Saturday air defences had intercepted "hostile targets launched from the occupied territories" towards the countryside outside the capital Damascus.
State TV had earlier reported that explosions were heard in the countryside outside Damascus.
It was not immediately known what the TV meant by "occupied territories". But Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why do our celebrities become soft targets?
Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh
In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween
Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas
'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets
DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants
This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films
Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis
Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!
COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia