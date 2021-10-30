Syrian defences intercept 'targets' aimed at Damascus

Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' aimed at Damascus area

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 30 2021, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Syria state television said on Saturday air defences had intercepted "hostile targets launched from the occupied territories" towards the countryside outside the capital Damascus.

State TV had earlier reported that explosions were heard in the countryside outside Damascus.

It was not immediately known what the TV meant by "occupied territories". But Israel, alarmed by Iran's growing regional influence and military presence in Syria, says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria to slow down Iranian entrenchment.

Syria
World news

