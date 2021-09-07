Mohammad Hasan to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Taliban appoint UN-sanctioned Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund leader of new govt

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Sep 07 2021, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 20:55 ist
A still image taken from video shows Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, making a video statement. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Taliban on Tuesday announced UN-sanctioned Taliban veteran Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as the leader of their new government, while giving key positions to some of the movement's top officials.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

Mullah Yaqub, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defence minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the feared Haqqani network who also doubled up as a Taliban deputy leader.

Read: Protesting airstrikes in Panjshir, people throng Kabul streets chanting 'death to Pakistan'

"The cabinet is not complete, it is just acting," Mujahid said at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul.

"We will try to take people from other parts of the country."

The hardline Islamists, who swept to power last month, have been expected to announce a government since the US-led evacuation was completed at the end of August.

They have promised an "inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup -- though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha and member of the first regime's cabinet, was named foreign minister.

As they transition from insurgent group to governing power, the Taliban have a series of major issues to address, including looming financial and humanitarian crises.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

What's Brewing

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 