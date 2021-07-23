Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border an absolute lie, says Government

'Taliban claim of 90% control of Afghan border a lie'

The government dismissed it as baseless propaganda

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Jul 23 2021, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 16:56 ist
The Afghanistan flag and a palatial building on the backdrop of the hills. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Taliban's claim to hold 90 per cent of Afghanistan's borders is an "absolute lie," the defence ministry said Friday, insisting government forces were in control of the frontiers.

Also Read | Taliban say they control 90% of Afghan border

"It is baseless propaganda," deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defence Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

