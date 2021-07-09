Taliban says it controls 85% of Afghan territory

The Taliban said Friday it now controls 85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory as the militants mount an offensive amid a US military withdrawal, though the group's claims cannot be independently verified.
At a press conference in Moscow Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar said that "85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory" is under the group's control, including some 250 of the country's 398 districts.
