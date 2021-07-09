Taliban says it controls 85% of Afghan territory

Taliban says it controls 85% of Afghan territory

Moscow Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar said this during a At a press conference

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 09 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban said Friday it now controls 85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory as the militants mount an offensive amid a US military withdrawal, though the group's claims cannot be independently verified.

At a press conference in Moscow Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Delawar said that "85 per cent of Afghanistan's territory" is under the group's control, including some 250 of the country's 398 districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

 