Taliban take control of fourth Afghan province

The Taliban forces overran Taleqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 08 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 22:59 ist
Armed Afghan militias patrol on the outskirts of Takhar province. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Provincial Afghan lawmakers say the Taliban have taken control of another provincial capital, the fourth to fall into insurgent hands in less than a week, in a punishing blow to government forces.

Also Read | Taliban seize provincial capital Kunduz in northern blitz

The Taliban forces overran Taleqan, the capital of the northern Takhar province on Sunday, capturing the final areas it hadn't previously controlled after a monthslong siege, the two lawmakers from the province said.

Takhar has particular significance for the anti-Taliban northern alliance fighters who joined the US-led coalition to oust the religious militia in 2001. 

