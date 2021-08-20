'Taliban to announce governance plans after August 31'

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 20 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:21 ist
Taliban fighters. Credit: AFP Photo

An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban says the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the August 31 US withdrawal date passes.

The official, who is not authorised to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, says Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement has a deal with the US “to do nothing” until after the final withdrawal date passes.

He did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field. Haqqani's statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after August 31, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

Until now the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

Taliban
United States
US troops
Afghanistan
World news

