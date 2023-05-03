Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia

A teenage boy opened fire in a school in central Belgrade Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured.
Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K. The statement said he was a student at the school and was school, born in 2009. He was arrested in the school yard, police said.
