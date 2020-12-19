Teenage suicide bomber kills 3 in northeast Nigeria

Teenage suicide bomber kills 3 in northeast Nigeria

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next to the local chief's home

AFP
AFP, Kano,
  • Dec 19 2020, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 17:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A teenage girl killed at least three people when she blew herself up in a crowd in northeast Nigeria's Borno state, militia and humanitarian sources told AFP Saturday.

"We evacuated three dead bodies and two people who were seriously injured from the scene," said aid worker Abubakar Mohammed. The attack happened in the town of Konduga, about 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri.

The attacker set off her explosives among a group of men at a hangout next to the local chief's home, said Ibrahim Liman, an anti-jihadist militia leader who gave the same toll.

Konduga and surrounding villages have been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from Boko Haram, which typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

At least 30 people were killed last year in Konduga when three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall where football fans were watching a match on TV.

Boko Haram and a splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million since 2009.

The jihadist conflict has spread into neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to end the violence.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nigeria
suicide bomber

What's Brewing

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 