Texas federal judge halts US approval of abortion pill

A conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted US approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday, but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal.

"FDA's approval of mifepristone is hereby STAYED," Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote in his decision, referring to the US Food and Drug administration, adding that the court was also halting "applicability of this opinion and order for seven (7) days."