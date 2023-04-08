Texas federal judge halts US approval of abortion pill

A conservative federal judge in the state of Texas halted US approval of the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday, but paused implementation for a week to give federal authorities time to appeal.
"FDA's approval of mifepristone is hereby STAYED," Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk wrote in his decision, referring to the US Food and Drug administration, adding that the court was also halting "applicability of this opinion and order for seven (7) days."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore
Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed
Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI
Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs
Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case
Project Tiger must take stronger strides