Thai attacker in court on drugs charge before shooting

Thai attacker was in court on drugs charge just before mass shooting

The attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Oct 06 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 15:56 ist
Mass shooting at daycare in Uthai Sawan. Credit: Reuters Photo

The perpetrator behind a gun and knife attack in Thailand that killed at least 34 people had attended a court hearing on a drugs charge prior to opening fire at a day-care centre, police said on Thursday.

The attacker was agitated when he arrived at the day-care facility to find his child was not there and left, then shot at bystanders and drove his vehicle at them, Paisan Luesomboon, a police spokesperson, told ThaiPBS television.

He said the attacker returned drove home and killed his wife and child. 

Thailand
World news

