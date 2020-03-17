Thailand reports 30 coronavirus cases, total of 177

Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases, total of 177: Official

  • Mar 17 2020, 11:24am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 11:53am ist
A man, wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, gets his temperature checked before entering a building in Bangkok. (AFP Photo)

Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the total to 177, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health told a news conference.

Eleven of the new cases are connected to a crowded boxing match that saw a large number of coronavirus cases, while other cases are those that worked closely with foreigners, Sukhum said.

Most of the cases, 70% to 80%, in Thailand are recorded in Bangkok, he said.

Thailand has recorded one coronavirus fatality and 41 patients have recovered and returned home.

