Thailand to announce nationwide curfew starting Friday

Thailand to announce nationwide curfew starting Friday

Reuters
Reuters, Bangkok,
  • Apr 02 2020, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 14:11 ist
Supermarket employees in protective gear as a preventive measure against COVID-19 wait for customers in Bangkok. AFP

Thailand is to announce a nationwide curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. starting Friday to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The curfew will have some exceptions, including for the transport of medical supplies, movement of people into quarantine, patients and travel of medical personnel, according to the statement shown to reporters.

"The prime minister will make the announcement this evening on national television around 6 p.m.," deputy spokeswoman deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek told Reuters when reached by telephone.

Thailand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
