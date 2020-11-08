This beautiful mansion is where US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will reside

As US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are set to take on responsibilities of one of the largest nations in the world, social media seems to be interested in the other side of the Democrat leaders’ lives - their residences.

The first woman of colour to be elected Vice President, Kamala Harris has been open about her Indian connection, winning the hearts of Indians, and in particular, those in her hometown in Tamil Nadu.

Where will the Vice President reside?

The President will move in to the White House, Washington DC and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will stay in the ‘Number One Observatory Circle’, located on the US Naval Observatory grounds, not very far away from the White House.

Set in a 12-acre compound, the Observatory is a 19th-century white brick bungalow that was built for the superintendent of the observatory and was eventually the chief of naval operations' residence.

With time, this bungalow became home to the US Vice Presidents and the first VP to reside in the space was Walter Mondale and his family.

Four years ago, the observatory was home to current President-elect, Joe Biden. He lived there from 2008 to 2016 under the Obama administration.

Touch of the Vice President

The three-storey building comprises a reception hall, sitting room, sun porch, dining hall, living room and a couple of lavatories on the ground floor. The other floors include bedrooms, a study, kitchen, laundry room and storerooms.

Each VP who has occupied the house has added an element or two during their tenure. George Bush allegedly set-up a horseshoe pit, while Dan Quayle installed a swimming pool, a pool house and an exercise room.

Former VP and now President-elect hung a plaque on one of the trees, reading "Joe loves Jill, Valentine’s Day 2012”.

Twitter reaction

Meanwhile, people on Twitter quickly went on to joke about how the palatial ‘White House’ should be renamed as ‘Kamala Vilas’, considering her India connection.

