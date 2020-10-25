Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

Three killed, seven injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

The blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Oct 25 2020, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 18:26 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A bomb blast hit the capital city of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and injuring seven others.

The blast took place in a market in Hazarganji area of Quetta, the provincial capital of southwest Balochistan province.

The blast came as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a grand alliance of Pakistan’s major Opposition parties, held its third anti-government rally at the Ayub Ground in Quetta to press for Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster.

The rally site is, however, 35 to 40 minutes away from the blast site.

The Balochistan government had appealed to the PDM to postpone the public meeting in view of security threats.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Balochistan
Pakistan
Bomb Blast
Imran Khan

What's Brewing

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

Greek ghost villages wake up for tourists

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

'Most Eligible Bachelor' teaser makes a good impact

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

Dubai introduces facial recognition on public transport

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

To retire rich, don’t leave too much to your kids

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

Scientists find protein that SARS-CoV-2 can't bind to

 