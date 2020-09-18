TikTok slams US action, says will challenge order

TikTok slams US action, says will challenge 'unjust' order

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 18 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 20:57 ist
TikTok said it has committed to "unprecedented additional levels of additional transparency" following President Donald Trump's "unjust" August executive order. Credit: AFP/file photo.

TikTok on Friday slammed a decision by US officials to ban new downloads of the popular smartphone app and vowed to fight the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on the company.

"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department," TikTok said, adding that it was "disappointed" in a ban on new downloads that takes effect on Sunday, saying it impedes a tool "for entertainment, self-expression and connection."

TikTok said it has committed to "unprecedented additional levels of additional transparency" following President Donald Trump's "unjust" August executive order, which targeted the company on national security grounds.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

TikTok
United States
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 