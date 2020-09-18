TikTok slams US action, says will challenge 'unjust' order

TikTok on Friday slammed a decision by US officials to ban new downloads of the popular smartphone app and vowed to fight the Trump administration's ongoing crackdown on the company.
"We disagree with the decision from the Commerce Department," TikTok said, adding that it was "disappointed" in a ban on new downloads that takes effect on Sunday, saying it impedes a tool "for entertainment, self-expression and connection."
TikTok said it has committed to "unprecedented additional levels of additional transparency" following President Donald Trump's "unjust" August executive order, which targeted the company on national security grounds.
