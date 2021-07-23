Tokyo 2020 grappling with Covid testing kit shortfall

Tokyo 2020 grappling with Covid-19 testing kit shortfall: Report

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 23 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 16:16 ist
NHK quoted organisers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Olympics organisers are grappling with a shortage of Covid-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing programme, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organisers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.

The organisers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

