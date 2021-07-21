Tokyo 2020: World leaders from 15 nations to attend opening ceremony

Tokyo opening ceremony to have leaders from 15 nations

PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 21 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 12:35 ist
Tokyo Olympics logo. Credit: AFP Photo

Leaders from around 15 countries are expected to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Covid-hit Tokyo Olympics.

Reports in Japan have suggested that those attending the ceremony in person could be as low as 1,000 due to the pandemic.

The decision to limit the number of attendees during the opening ceremony at the National Stadium here was taken in view of the organisers' efforts to control the raging Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japanese government Katsunobu Kato was quoted as saying by 'Kyodo' news agency.

Read more: Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

He said around 70 cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, adding that there is still uncertainty over the number of VIPs attending the opening ceremony.

World leaders who have already promised their attendance in the opening ceremony are French President Emmanuel Macron, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene and US first lady Jill Biden among others.

But the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan has forced many leaders to cancel their visits for the sport's showpiece event.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato said the Games will give Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga "valuable opportunity to build up personal relationships" with the world leaders which has been hampered for the last one-and-half years because of the pandemic.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency sans spectators due to the global pandemic.

Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2021
World news
Japan
Emmanuel Macron
Jill Biden

