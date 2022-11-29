Chinese security calls for crackdown on hostile forces

Top China security body calls for 'crackdown' on 'hostile forces' after protests

China saw a weekend of protests not seen in decades as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with its political system

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Nov 29 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 20:51 ist
People stand behind a police cordon as they watch a protest over coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Beijing. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's top security body on Tuesday called for a "crackdown" on "hostile forces" after the country saw protests in major cities opposing Covid lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms.

The ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees all domestic law enforcement in China, said it was "necessary to crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law," according to a readout of a meeting carried in state news agency Xinhua.

It also said it was crucial to "resolutely crack down on illegal criminal acts that disrupt social order in accordance with the law, and earnestly safeguard overall social stability."

Also Read | China says to accelerate push to vaccinate elderly against Covid-19

China saw a weekend of protests not seen in decades as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with its political system.

A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, was the catalyst for the outrage, with protesters taking to the streets in cities across China to pay tribute to the dead and call for an end to hardline Covid controls.

Some of the protesters have also used the rallies to call for greater freedom of expression and the resignation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping -- bold demands in a country where all organised political opposition is systematically crushed.

Security forces have already moved to quash repeat demonstrations since the weekend, with police out in force across China on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Covid-19
Covid-19 pandemic
World news
Protests

What's Brewing

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Boston

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

Decoded: Amur falcons' pit stop in Northeast

 