Trump calls for 'no violence,' amid reports of further demonstrations

Trump calls for calm amid reports of further riots

Impeachment on the single charge of 'incitement of insurrection' is all but assured to pass in Trump's 2nd impeachment vote

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 14 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 00:58 ist
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his supporters not to launch new demonstrations as some are threatening with central Washington looking more and more like an armed camp ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the next president.

"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind," Trump said in a statement. "That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank you."

