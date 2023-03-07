Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency

Turkey quake damage set to exceed $100 bn: UN agency

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkey and Syria's earthquake victims in Brussels

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Mar 07 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 16:36 ist
This picture shows collapsed buildings in Hatay on March 6, 2023, one month after a massive earthquake struck southeastern Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100 billion, a UN Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

Also Read — Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkey's central bank

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkey and Syria's earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16. 

