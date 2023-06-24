Turkey's Erdogan urges Putin to 'act with common sense'

Turkey's Erdogan urges Putin to 'act with common sense'

Erdogan and Putin discussed recent developments in Russia and Erdogan said that Turkey was ready to do its part to help bring about a peaceful solution.

Reuters
Reuters, Ankara,
  • Jun 24 2023, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 20:29 ist
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday and urged him to act with common sense, the Turkish presidency said on Saturday, after Russian mercenary fighters began an armed mutiny overnight.

Also Read | Antony Blinken speaks with G7 and EU ministers as Russian mutiny situation develops

It said the two discussed recent developments in Russia and Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready to do its part to help bring about a peaceful solution to the situation. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Turkey
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

'Antarctic 'landfast' ice to reduce by end of century'

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

PM Modi to visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Beijing sweats in extreme heat for record third day

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 