Twin quakes jolt Nepal; no casualties reported thus far

The two quakes measured 4.8 and 5.9 in magnitude

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2023, 09:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 09:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nepal was jolted by twin earthquakes overnight but no casualties have been reported thus far.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 5.9 in magnitude had their epicentre in Bajura's Dahakot.

More to follow...

Nepal
Earthquake
World news

