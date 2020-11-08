Two dead after Malaysian helicopters collide

Two people were killed when a pair of helicopters from the same Malaysian pilot school collided during a training flight, authorities said Sunday.
Amateur video that has gone viral on the internet showed one helicopter falling into a wooded part of Kula Lumpur, while the other managed to land safely in a school field.
The transport ministry said both helicopters had taken off Subang Airport for a regular training session.
"Tragically... two crew members had perished in the crash," Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said in a statement.
He said an investigation had been launched.
Helicopter flying as a hobby is gaining popularity among affluent Malaysians.
