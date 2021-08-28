2 die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna doses

Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines

The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Aug 28 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 12:28 ist
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses  shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Two people died after receiving Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan's health ministry said on Saturday.

The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The cause of the deaths is still being investigated.

Also Read | Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder

Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical, received reports of contaminants in some vials.

The government and Moderna had said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension was just a precaution.

The contaminant is believed to be metallic particles, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing health ministry sources.

