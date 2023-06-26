Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

Alexei Kulemzin said a young man born in 2005 and a woman born in 1956 had died as a result of enemy fire.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 26 2023, 07:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 07:00 ist
Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line in Zaporizhzhia region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two civilians were killed in Donetsk on Sunday after shelling by Ukrainian forces, the Russian-installed mayor of the east Ukrainian city said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report.

Earlier on Sunday, a civilian man died after Russian forces shelled Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the local governor said. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Russia
World news
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis

