Two more White House staffers test positive for Covid-19

Two more White House staffers test Covid-19 positive

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 07 2020, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 01:10 ist
White House

Another two White House staffers have tested positive for Covid-19, according to media reports on Tuesday, one day after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House after being hospitalized with the highly contagious disease.

One of Trump's valets, an active member of the U.S. military who traveled with the president last week, has the novel coronavirus, a Bloomberg News reporter said on Twitter, citing unnamed sources. Bloomberg and other U.S. media outlets also reported that a military aide to Trump has Covid-19.

US
White House
Coronavirus
COVID-19

