Typhoon Talim lands in China's Guangdong

Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 pm local time on Monday.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 23:41 ist
People walk at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong, China. Credit: Reuters Photo

Typhoon Talim made landfall in the coastal area of south China's Guangdong province on Monday night, according to the National Meteorological Center, state media Xinhua reported.

Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong had been evacuated to safety as of 5 pm local time on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Local authorities ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations, called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered 8,262 fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, according to Xinhua.

World news
China
Typhoon

