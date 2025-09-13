Menu
'Cannot remain silent spectator to shattering of taxpayers’ dream homes,' SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court calls housing a fundamental right under Article 21, directing the government to set up a revival fund or expand SWAMIH to protect homebuyers from stalled real estate projects.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 14:34 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 14:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtReal EstateTaxpayershome buyersArticle 21

