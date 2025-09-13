<p>Russians MiG-31 fighter jets equipped with hypersonic ballistic missiles completed a four-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea as part of ongoing 'Zapad 2025' military exercises, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday. </p><p>Russia and Belarus began the joint drills on Friday during a tense moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, days after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones over its airspace. </p><p>The Kinzhal, which means "dagger" in Russian, is an air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear or conventional warheads. Russia has previously used the weapons against Ukraine.</p>