Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian aircraft equipped with ballistic missiles fly over Barents Sea during 'Zapad 2025' drills: Reports

Russia and Belarus began the joint drills on Friday during a tense moment in the Russia-Ukraine war, days after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones over its airspace.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 14:34 IST
RussiaBelarus

Follow us on :

Follow Us