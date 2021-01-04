UK gives first Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine dose

UK gives first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to dialysis patient

UK was the first to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 04 2021, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 14:32 ist
Dose of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is displayed from its box. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine against Covid-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was developed.

Pinker, a retired maintenance manager, paid tribute to the scientists who had developed the shot, saying he was looking forward to celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Also Read | After Covishield and Covaxin, these Covid-19 vaccine candidates in the race

"I am so pleased to be getting the Covid vaccine today and really proud that it is one that was invented in Oxford," he said in a statement released by the health service.

"The nurses, doctors and staff today have all been brilliant and I can now really look forward to celebrating my 48th wedding anniversary with my wife Shirley later this year."

Andrew Pollard, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group and chief investigator into the trial of the shot, also received the vaccine, the National Health Service (NHS) said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19
AstraZeneca
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine

What's Brewing

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

DH Toon | A vaccine to brave all political storms

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

Timeout for NBA's performers is costing them big

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

The Lead: 'Modi in 2014 was like bull in a china shop'

 