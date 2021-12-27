UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

'Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations,' said the health minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 27 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 22:49 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Jadvi said on Monday.

"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters. "We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
United Kingdom
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

These states have imposed night curfew to fight Omicron

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 