UK says no new Covid-19 restrictions before New Year

Britain's government will not introduce new Covid-19 restrictions for England before the new year, health minister Sajid Jadvi said on Monday.
"There will be no further measures before the new year," Javid told reporters. "We won't be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations."
