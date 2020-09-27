Test result issue on England's Covid app resolved: UK

UK says test result issue on England's Covid-19 app resolved

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 27 2020, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 16:18 ist
The coronavirus disease contact tracing smartphone app of Britain's National Health Service (NHS). Credit: Reuters Photo

An issue with England's Covid-19 smartphone app, launched to curb the spread of the virus, which meant it could not accept around a third of test results has been resolved, the government said on Sunday.

The app's official account had said on Saturday it could not link to test results taken in Public Health England laboratories, via the National Health Service or as part of a survey run by the Office for National Statistics.

"Everyone who receives a positive test result can log their result on the app," a health ministry spokesman said.

"A minority of people, such as hospital patients, who were unable to log their positive result can now request a code when contacted by NHS Test and Trace to input on their app."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

England
United Kingdom
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 